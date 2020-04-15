B2Gold Corp. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in B2Gold by 3,890.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 615,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 600,323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 99,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in B2Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

