Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $691.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

