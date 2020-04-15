National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$23.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.77. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$20.03 and a 12-month high of C$29.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$270.00 million.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$444,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,159,523.20. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total value of C$89,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,449,479.50. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $977,250 over the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

