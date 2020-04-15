Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.29 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELD. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.16.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$36,330.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$452,795.52.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.