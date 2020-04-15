Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Intertape Polymer Group Issued By Cormark (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) – Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

TSE ITP opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.40. The company has a market capitalization of $764.77 million and a P/E ratio of 17.53. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$19.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.34.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$384.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.11 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

