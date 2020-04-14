Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 13,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 23.6% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

