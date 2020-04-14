Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,941 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $425,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

Apple stock opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

