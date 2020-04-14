Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s 2nd Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

