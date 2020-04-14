Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $539,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,738 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 987,201 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $138.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

NYSE:WM opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

