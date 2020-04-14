Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $99,241,000 after purchasing an additional 940,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.59.

TJX stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.