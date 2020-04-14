Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

