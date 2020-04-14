Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.40.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $248.06 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.06.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

