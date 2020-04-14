Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,300 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after buying an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $218,399,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,760 shares of company stock worth $15,227,046. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

Shares of DLR opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $152.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.