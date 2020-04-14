Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.98.

DE stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

