Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires Shares of 80,357 Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1,665.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 11.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.48. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.