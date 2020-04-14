Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,865 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

