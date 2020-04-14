Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,225 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

BSX opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,673 shares of company stock worth $2,427,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

