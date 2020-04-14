Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 54,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

