Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $234,000. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.0% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 115.4% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.57.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $269.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

