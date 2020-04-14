Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 113,490 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113,490 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.53. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $344.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

