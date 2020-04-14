Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,195.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.46. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

