Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,326 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.97.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

