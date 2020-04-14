Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys Shares of 75,042 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

