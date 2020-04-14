Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $95,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,375,000 after acquiring an additional 244,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $16,167,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 263,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

