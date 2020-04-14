Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Redfin worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.59. Redfin Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,500 shares of company stock worth $1,838,350 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

