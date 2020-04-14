Norges Bank Invests $33.71 Million in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 701,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Avista by 31,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Avista by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

