Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Shares of RTN opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average of $200.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

