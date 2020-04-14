Howland Capital Management LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

