Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 52,200 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

