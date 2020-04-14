Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $289.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.28 and a 200-day moving average of $299.33. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.06.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

