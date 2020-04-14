Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 4,175 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

