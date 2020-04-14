Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cfra increased their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura increased their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Shares of MSFT opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

