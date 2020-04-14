Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,693 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.