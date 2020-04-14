Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 649,661 SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 649,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,749,000. Norges Bank owned 1.53% of SPX Flow at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPX Flow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPX Flow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth $2,994,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $37,386.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLOW opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. SPX Flow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.