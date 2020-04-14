Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,343 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Carpenter Technology worth $17,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,865,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 183,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,988,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,260 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tony R. Thene bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $89,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,395.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Insiders acquired 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRS stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.37. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Longbow Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

