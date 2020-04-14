Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 40,066 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,066 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after purchasing an additional 872,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,452,000 after purchasing an additional 742,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,146,000 after purchasing an additional 563,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

NYSE EMR opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.