Kwmg LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kwmg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.93.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

