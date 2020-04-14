Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $17,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $526,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.