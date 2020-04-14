113,301 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,844,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after buying an additional 278,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,015,000 after buying an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after buying an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

