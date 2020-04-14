Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 49,051 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 562,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,051 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

