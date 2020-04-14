Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $833,003.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,485,959.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,081 shares of company stock worth $17,602,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $272.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of EW opened at $207.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.01. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

