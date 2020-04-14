Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.26.

APD stock opened at $216.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.94. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

