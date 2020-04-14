Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $577,518,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,381,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $125,830,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

