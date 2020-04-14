Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $25.81 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $25,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTX opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

