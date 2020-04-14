Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

