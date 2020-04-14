Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CTVA opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.57. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

