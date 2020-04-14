IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $909,000 Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,433,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,008,000 after acquiring an additional 908,587 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, SVP Lisa Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,560.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

