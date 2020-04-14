Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,671 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 423% compared to the average daily volume of 893 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

