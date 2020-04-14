Quotient Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 714% compared to the average daily volume of 71 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $487.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

In other Quotient news, CFO Peter Buhler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient by 157.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Quotient by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,289,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Quotient by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 67,810 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Quotient by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 848,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quotient by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

