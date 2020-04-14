Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 58,547 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Toll Brothers worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

